Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
Xcbkht7r5zfh7e2srmnq2xft4a

Dr. Anthony Fauci: MLB season ‘in danger’ after Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak | Ominous warning for NFL - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

At least 13 members of the Miami Marlins tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend in Philadelphia, forcing a pair of MLB games to be postponed on Monday.

Tweets