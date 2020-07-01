New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Dr. Anthony Fauci: MLB season ‘in danger’ after Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak | Ominous warning for NFL - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1m
At least 13 members of the Miami Marlins tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend in Philadelphia, forcing a pair of MLB games to be postponed on Monday.
Tweets
-
And yet still amazed last night, watching Mets vs Red Sox, how many guys are not wearing masks in the dugout while standing within six feet of each other.The latest round of testing from the Miami Marlins found four new coronavirus positives, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN. That brings the total over the last five days to 17. @Ken_Rosenthal first reported the newest COVID-19 cases.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
You want to pause for a nice little seamhead tweet about Pete Alonso's hitting?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This is becoming an irresponsible public-health mess. It’s not just players who are risking infection here. What about any non-baseball people they’re interacting with? Those people don’t have the resources to get tested and monitored constantly.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Yikes! Things getting worse and worse for the Marlins.Marlins have had four additional players test positive, sources tell The Athletic.Blogger / Podcaster
-
It’s BACKEarly-morning text on my phone: “Sorry #Mets fans, was told I could hibernate a bit longer this year. Just woke up to the good news! #PolarBearPete 2020 HR counter: 1️⃣ I feel as though I belong at this #NJLastDance I’ve heard so much about...” —PB https://t.co/bfdPdlEQga https://t.co/cNk0epaiUlBeat Writer / Columnist
-
So things are already worse than yesterday …Marlins have had four additional players test positive, sources tell The Athletic.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets