New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets offense explodes as they defeat the Boston Red Sox 7-4 (Highlights)
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 2m
The offense exploded with three home runs and seven runs scored against the Boston Red Sox to aid Michael Wacha in his New York Mets debut.
Tweets
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: The Mets are working toward a deal with former A's catcher Bruce Maxwell, as @timbhealey said. Earlier this month, Maxwell, who kneeled during the National Anthem in 2017, told ESPN: "I got pushed out of the game because I took a knee. ... It eats at me."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
When the roster compresses to 28 and then 26, the Mets will likely carry only two catchers instead of three. They could lose Nido or Rivera in the process.@TimBritton But why another Catcher? Don't the #Mets need more SP?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The #Mets have been in contact with free-agent catcher Bruce Maxwell for weeks, and per @timbhealey, now have invited him to their alternate camp. He arrived in New York on Monday and they will sign him to deal once he passes a physical and tests negative for COVID-19.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TheFantasyFix: Pete Alonso 2020 Topps Series 2 Empire State Award Winners Inserts 12 in total. 2 are blue. 1 set of doubles. $20/BO Shipped BMWT. @HobbyConnector @sports_sell https://t.co/tVy9JM8Fx5Blogger / Podcaster
-
Provided Maxwell gets through the physical and intake testing, he will be in the Mets' 60-person player pool.Breaking: The Mets have agreed to a deal with Bruce Maxwell, the former A’s catcher known best for kneeling during the national anthem in 2017. Contract is pending a physical/intake testing. This is Maxwell’s first job in affiliated baseball since 2018. https://t.co/SI8nzVEwyMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets