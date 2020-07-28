New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Atlanta Braves: Sean Newcomb is the Key to Rotation Stability
by: Robbie Stratakos — Baseball Essential 4m
There's no such thing as a flawless starting rotation one through five in Major League Baseball. Teams can only aspire to have rotation stability. For the Atlanta Braves, this is achieved by Sean Newcomb having a respectable season on the hill. Two...
Tweets
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: The Mets are working toward a deal with former A's catcher Bruce Maxwell, as @timbhealey said. Earlier this month, Maxwell, who kneeled during the National Anthem in 2017, told ESPN: "I got pushed out of the game because I took a knee. ... It eats at me."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
When the roster compresses to 28 and then 26, the Mets will likely carry only two catchers instead of three. They could lose Nido or Rivera in the process.@TimBritton But why another Catcher? Don't the #Mets need more SP?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The #Mets have been in contact with free-agent catcher Bruce Maxwell for weeks, and per @timbhealey, now have invited him to their alternate camp. He arrived in New York on Monday and they will sign him to deal once he passes a physical and tests negative for COVID-19.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TheFantasyFix: Pete Alonso 2020 Topps Series 2 Empire State Award Winners Inserts 12 in total. 2 are blue. 1 set of doubles. $20/BO Shipped BMWT. @HobbyConnector @sports_sell https://t.co/tVy9JM8Fx5Blogger / Podcaster
-
Provided Maxwell gets through the physical and intake testing, he will be in the Mets' 60-person player pool.Breaking: The Mets have agreed to a deal with Bruce Maxwell, the former A’s catcher known best for kneeling during the national anthem in 2017. Contract is pending a physical/intake testing. This is Maxwell’s first job in affiliated baseball since 2018. https://t.co/SI8nzVEwyMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets