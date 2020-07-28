Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
The Dark Knight Returns…… to Kansas City!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Former Angels, Reds, Bees and 51s pitcher Matt “The Next Seaver” Harvey has signed a minor league deal with the Royals.  Very exciting. With 44 career victories, The Real Deal is just 247 wins of tying Tom “The First Seaver” Seaver’s career total of...

