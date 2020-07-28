Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
Maxwell-6

Mets give Bruce Maxwell — MLB’s first kneeler — another baseball chance

by: Mollie Walker New York Post 1m

The Mets signed catcher Bruce Maxwell, who was the first MLB player to kneel during the national anthem, to a minor-league contract Tuesday, according to Newsday. Maxwell arrived in New York on

Tweets