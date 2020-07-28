Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets top prospect David Peterson to make MLB debut (Report)

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 2m

New York Mets' pitching prospect David Peterson is set to make his MLB debut against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Tuesday night. 

