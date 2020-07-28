New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB Should Move To A Bubble Plan Before It’s Too Late
by: Shlomo Sprung — Forbes 4m
At least 17 members of the Miami Marlins, including 11 players, have tested positive for coronavirus. It's time for MLB to be proactive and not reactive. This would be a plan for three separate bubbles in NYC, Chicago and the Bay Area to safely play...
Tweets
-
RT @Todd_Dybas: Martinez said one person raised his hand and was willing to go play in Florida during the team vote.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
So @BreakingT keeps churning out some 🔥 shirts now that baseball is back. A couple fun recent ones... Luis Robert: https://t.co/t46WhedwYm Yoenis Cespedes: https://t.co/4els8DqNNd Kyle Hendricks: https://t.co/wJvo697vbrBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @garypUK: @Metstradamus No. Season should never have started as it’s clear it is a shambles driven by greed.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Haudricourt: #Brewers Ryan Braun on the Marlins situation: It's disturbing; it's upsetting. It's a reminder of how precarious the situation is we're in." Says guys are discussing whether its worth it to go on. Says guys are very fearful right now.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Kevin Plawecki sighting! #Mets#RedSox tonight (7:30 NESN) Peraza 2B, Martinez DH, Devers 3B, Bogaerts SS, Pillar RF, Chavis 1B, Bradley Jr. CF, Plawecki C, Benintendi LF, and Hall LHPBlogger / Podcaster
-
On this date last year, the New York Mets traded Simeon Woods-Richardson and Anthony Kay to the Toronto Blue Jays for Marcus Stroman.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets