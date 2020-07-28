Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Forbes

MLB Should Move To A Bubble Plan Before It’s Too Late

by: Shlomo Sprung Forbes 4m

At least 17 members of the Miami Marlins, including 11 players, have tested positive for coronavirus. It's time for MLB to be proactive and not reactive. This would be a plan for three separate bubbles in NYC, Chicago and the Bay Area to safely play...

