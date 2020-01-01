Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Bruce Maxwell, first MLB player to kneel during national anthem, signs with Mets

by: Blake Harper, Yardbarker Yardbarker 5m

The catcher was playing for the Athletics in 2017 when he knelt in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick and other athletes who were protesting systemic racism and police brutality in America. He was out of the league shortly after.

