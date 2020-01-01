New York Mets
Bruce Maxwell, first MLB player to kneel during national anthem, signs with Mets
by: Blake Harper, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 5m
The catcher was playing for the Athletics in 2017 when he knelt in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick and other athletes who were protesting systemic racism and police brutality in America. He was out of the league shortly after.
