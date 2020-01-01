Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Score
Report: Mets sign Bruce Maxwell, 1st MLB player to kneel during anthem

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 3s

The New York Mets have agreed to a minor-league contract with catcher Bruce Maxwell, who was the only major leaguer to kneel during the U.S. national anthem prior to the 2020 campaign, sources told Tim Healey of Newsday on Tuesday.Maxwell is...

