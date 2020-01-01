New York Mets
Report: Mets sign Bruce Maxwell, 1st MLB player to kneel during anthem
by: Tom Ruminski — The Score 3s
The New York Mets have agreed to a minor-league contract with catcher Bruce Maxwell, who was the only major leaguer to kneel during the U.S. national anthem prior to the 2020 campaign, sources told Tim Healey of Newsday on Tuesday.Maxwell is...
