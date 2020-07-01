Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Oregon Live
Gl7xc33tq5g7haqsrm22w37pzi

New York Mets to sign Bruce Maxwell, the first MLB player to kneel during national anthem - oregonlive.com

by: The Associated Press | Oregon Live 2m

The catcher began kneeling during the anthem late in his rookie season with the Oakland Athletics in 2017, about a year after San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sparked the protest movement in the NFL.

Tweets