New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets Sign Catcher Bruce Maxwell
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 2m
The New York Mets added another catcher to their 60-man as they sign 29-year old Bruce Maxwell, known for his 2017 kneeling during the anthem
Tweets
-
No Met’s promotion to the big leagues will ever mean as much to the Mets and their fans as that of Darryl Strawberry, coming as it did in 1983. https://t.co/HRMXDRPQBnBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Todd_Dybas: Martinez said one person raised his hand and was willing to go play in Florida during the team vote.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
So @BreakingT keeps churning out some 🔥 shirts now that baseball is back. A couple fun recent ones... Luis Robert: https://t.co/t46WhedwYm Yoenis Cespedes: https://t.co/4els8DqNNd Kyle Hendricks: https://t.co/wJvo697vbrBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @garypUK: @Metstradamus No. Season should never have started as it’s clear it is a shambles driven by greed.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Haudricourt: #Brewers Ryan Braun on the Marlins situation: It's disturbing; it's upsetting. It's a reminder of how precarious the situation is we're in." Says guys are discussing whether its worth it to go on. Says guys are very fearful right now.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Kevin Plawecki sighting! #Mets#RedSox tonight (7:30 NESN) Peraza 2B, Martinez DH, Devers 3B, Bogaerts SS, Pillar RF, Chavis 1B, Bradley Jr. CF, Plawecki C, Benintendi LF, and Hall LHPBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets