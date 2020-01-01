Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Sporting News
Bruce-maxwell-kneel-ftr_s36blu9w600v1hkj3rsewdwu3

Mets to sign Bruce Maxwell, who claimed he was blacklisted for kneeling during anthem

by: Jordan Heck Sporting News 55s

Bruce Maxwell will once again be a part of a baseball team after saying, “I got pushed out of the game because I took a knee during the national anthem.

Tweets