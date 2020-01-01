Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Daily Stache
Top-pitching-prospect-david-peterson-debut-mets

Mets rookie David Peterson gets his shot at Fenway vs. Sox

by: Michael Ganci The Daily Stache 2m

In what was an inevitable decision, Mets lefty David Peterson will be filling the vacant fifth-starter role, at least for today when the Mets face the Red Sox for game two of their four-game series, in which the next two after today will be in...

Tweets