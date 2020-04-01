New York Mets
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Red Sox, 7:30 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 1m
Tuesday, July 28, 2020 • 7:30 p.m.Fenway Park • Boston, MALHP David Peterson (MLB Debut) vs. LHP Matt Hall (2019: 0-1, 7.71)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMI just don’t know today
Some great game notes courtesy of @zack_becker today - With David Peterson’s addition to the roster today, the @Mets now have four of their first-round selections on their active roster.Owner / Front Office
Mets roster news: They've added RHP Pedro Payano and RHP Yefry Ramírez to their 60-man player pool.Beat Writer / Columnist
Episode 13 is out and unlucky for MLB and the Marlins. Check out our conversation with @NYPost_Brazille and the interview with the one and only BILLY WAGNER @wagsk13wjs_e https://t.co/oMWXw35uzVTV / Radio Personality
David Peterson will continue to wear no. 77. Here is the #Mets latest 30-man roster.Blogger / Podcaster
