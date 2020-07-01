Mets Designate RHP Tyler Bashlor For Assignment

by:
Tim Ryder
—
Mets Merized Online
17s
Per a team announcement, the New York Mets have designated right-handed pitcher Tyler Bashlor for assignment as the corresponding move to accommodate the addition of left-hander David Peterson.
