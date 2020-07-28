Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
51594031_thumbnail

Press release: 07.28 - Mets roster moves | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

FLUSHING, N.Y., July 28, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has added RHP Pedro Payano and RHP Yefry Ramírez to their 60-man Player Pool.

Tweets