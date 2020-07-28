Press release: 07.28 - Mets roster moves | MLB.com

by:
N/A
—
MLB: Mets
2m
FLUSHING, N.Y., July 28, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has added RHP Pedro Payano and RHP Yefry Ramírez to their 60-man Player Pool.
Forgot your password?
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
We notice you're running ad-blocking software. Please consider
supporting us by disabling ad blocking for SportSpyder, or sign
up for a free trial of our ad-free
SportSpyder Pro service.
- or -
Sign into your existing account.
Forgot your password?
Are you sure?