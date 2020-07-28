Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
Gettyimages-853141460-scaled-e1595973825266

New York Mets to sign free agent C Bruce Maxwell (Report)

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 4m

The New York Mets are set to sign veteran free agent catcher Bruce Maxwell. He's best known for kneeling during the national anthem in 2017. 

Tweets