by:
Kyle Newman
—
Elite Sports NY
4m
The New York Mets are set to sign veteran free agent catcher Bruce Maxwell. He's best known for kneeling during the national anthem in 2017.
Forgot your password?
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
We notice you're running ad-blocking software. Please consider
supporting us by disabling ad blocking for SportSpyder, or sign
up for a free trial of our ad-free
SportSpyder Pro service.
- or -
Sign into your existing account.
Forgot your password?
Are you sure?