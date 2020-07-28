Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Mets starters Jacob deGrom, Steven Matz not with team on trip to Boston | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 28, 2020 7:21 PM Newsday 6m

BOSTON — Another pandemic precaution from the Mets: Jacob deGrom and Steven Matz did not travel with the team for their two-game road trip, instead staying in New York to prepare for their next outing

Tweets