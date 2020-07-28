New York Mets
Mets starters Jacob deGrom, Steven Matz not with team on trip to Boston | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 28, 2020 7:21 PM — Newsday 6m
BOSTON — Another pandemic precaution from the Mets: Jacob deGrom and Steven Matz did not travel with the team for their two-game road trip, instead staying in New York to prepare for their next outing
Thought this was a good story on Red Sox starter Matthew Hall and his family from @bradfo."It was definitely life-changing. I don’t know if you can prepare yourself. You hear things, but then you go up there and I don’t know if you can actually be prepared." - Ashley Hertzog, Matt Hall's sister https://t.co/GHXCSDz46mBeat Writer / Columnist
⚾️ BASEBALL!! ⚾️ #LGM 💙🧡Blogger / Podcaster
AND WE ARE UNDERWAY!! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
.@Amed_Rosario steps into the box and it’s time to #PlayBall in Beantown. #LGMOfficial Team Account
#Mets at #RedSox, (D.Peterson-MLB Debut vs M.Hall) 7:30 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/EKZwhAeqmR #playballMisc
