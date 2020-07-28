New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets roll as rookie David Peterson shuts down Red Sox
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2m
BOSTON — David Peterson earned his big-boy pants Tuesday night, departing the mound in the sixth inning all grown up so quickly. A major league debut can be scary enough, but for a left-handed
Tweets
-
"He is close" Luis Rojas says Yoenis Cespedes is making adjustments at the plate to improveTV / Radio Network
-
#Mets rookie puts on a show https://t.co/B2RSJtyzcVBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Metsmerized: Glad the #Mets could get the win tonight! I had a lot of fun live-tweeting for you guys, and I hope you all had fun too! Make sure to follow us on ALL our social media! Instagram: MetsMerizedOnline Facebook: MetsMerizedOnlineBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Metsmerized: METS WIN! Put it in the books!Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TheRecordSports: Instant analysis: NY Mets get back on track with two victories at Fenway Park https://t.co/7w6BPLDBipBeat Writer / Columnist
-
"That was his first outing," Luis Rojas said of David Peterson. "He handled it like it was one of many outings."Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets