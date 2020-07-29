Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Daily News
7jcmxxm6eaz4blzvkodmswo5iy

Mets top prospect Peterson notches win against Red Sox in debut - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1m

Peterson, 24, became the first Mets starter to earn the win in his major-league debut since Steven Matz.

Tweets