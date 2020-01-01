Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Fgsoavoc2gkly9hhmcwg

Peterson notches win in debut with Mets

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 4m

It had been 18 years since a left-handed pitcher lasted at least five innings in his Major League debut at Fenway Park, a nightmare for lefties for more than a century. In the third inning Tuesday, Mets No. 10 prospect David Peterson hardly looked...

Tweets