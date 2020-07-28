Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Mets rookie David Peterson handles Red Sox batters to earn victory in MLB debut | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com July 28, 2020 10:59 PM Newsday 3m

BOSTON — Officially, David Peterson did not find out he would make his major-league debut Tuesday until the morning of. Unofficially, he could have anticipated such an occasion for at least the previo

Tweets