Dodgers’ Joe Kelly buzzes Astros’ Alex Bregman, Yuli Gurriel, Carlos Correa to empty benches (VIDEO) - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 25s

The Houston Astros are public enemy No. 1 after being punished for illegally stealing signs during the 2017 season, when they won the World Series.

Tweets