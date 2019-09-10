Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #74: Eddie Murray

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8s

The man who played more games at first base than anyone else is the 74th inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. Eddie Murray joined the Orioles in 1977, hitting 27 homeruns in his first season on his way to winning the Rookie of the Year award.

