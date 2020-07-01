New York Mets
Tom Brennan - NY STATE A SAFE HAVEN FOR MAJOR LEAGUE TEAMS?
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 4m
Love or hate Gov. Andrew Cuomo - feelings on both sides are high in that regard. But, as states like Florida have exploding COVID cases, NYS...
Tweets
Really makes you think@prufrock451 @TodayorTamara @Amber_Coffman @BillyForney3 I've been saying since the 12/26/04 Indian Ocean and 3/27/20 Chile earthquakes --that actually shifted the Earth's rotation-- that we're now plummeting closer to the sun each year, which is another cause of #GlobalWarming. And, doesn't it seem sunsets get later every summer?Blogger / Podcaster
.@ChrisMazza10 is a great guy. Deserved this opportunity.From myself and @Ken_Rosenthal: Sources say the Red Sox are taking Jonathan Lucroy off their roster and recalling pitcher Chris Mazza. Lucroy made the team as a third catcher but has yet to get an at-bat.Beat Writer / Columnist
Here's a couple unheralded dudes who I expect to exceed expectations this year: Danny Jansen, Jalen Beeks, Nick Burdi, Dansby Swanson, Mark Canha, Cole Sulser, Wilmer Flores, JT Brubaker, Caleb FergusonBlogger / Podcaster
The former Met Mazza joins the Red Sox in time to face his former team.From myself and @Ken_Rosenthal: Sources say the Red Sox are taking Jonathan Lucroy off their roster and recalling pitcher Chris Mazza. Lucroy made the team as a third catcher but has yet to get an at-bat.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @MBrownstein89: #OTD in 2015, Lucas Duda hit 3 home runs at Citi Field. He became just the 2nd #Mets player to hit 3 homers at home, joining Kirk Nieuwenhuis. @MetsmerizedJoeD @Metsmerized @Mets @cgrand3 @Anthony_Recker @CarlosOGTorres @Mets #LGM https://t.co/m0TGqbumgpBlogger / Podcaster
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Per Fangraphs, the Mets' playoff odds shot up from 43.2 to 68.3 percent when MLB announced its expanded postseason format earlier this month. After five games (8 percent of the season), those odds have since increased to 77.2 percent. https://t.co/dwjwIafE84Beat Writer / Columnist
