Mets Ride David Peterson’s Debut Over Red Sox

by: Jared Cantatore Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 2m

The Mets defeated the Red Sox 8-2 at Fenway Park. Mets rookie pitcher David Peterson pitched five and two-thirds innings in his debut getting the win.

