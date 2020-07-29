Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Is New Era just messing with us? Mets Groovy Cap

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

New Era is just messing with us, right?  Like they just want to see if they can make absolutely anything and get @mediagoon to buy 5 of them.  Here’s the Groovy Cap.

