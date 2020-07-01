Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_8583082_154511658_lowres-e1432695163569

OTD in 2015: Wilmer Flores Show’s There’s Crying in Baseball

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 35s

Five years ago to this day, the New York Mets were in the middle of a game against the San Diego Padres when news began to trickle out about a trade involving young infielder Wilmer Flores.Flo

Tweets