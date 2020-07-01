New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Coronavirus has Red Sox anxious about New York road trip to visit Yankees, Mets - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 54s
The Boston Red Sox will visit the New York Mets on Wednesday and Thursday at Citi Field and the New York Yankees on Friday through Sunday at Yankee Stadium.
Tweets
-
RT @athletelogos: Doesn't get much better than a win in your @MLB debut at @fenwaypark Welcome to the show @_David_Peterson #LFGM @Mets https://t.co/uzYAu3pc0uBlogger / Podcaster
-
Braves get strongerBREAKING NEWS: Nick Markakis is rejoining the #Braves, having changed his mind since opting out of the season just over three weeks ago. Veteran outfielder is being reinstated from the restricted list.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Only two @Mets starting pitchers have made their debuts against an A.L. team on the road: Jason Roach: June 14, 2003 vs. the Angels David Peterson: July 28, 2020 vs. the Red Sox @_David_Peterson @MetsmerizedJoeD @Metsmerized @Mets_Minors #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
In honor of #NationalChickenWingDay we want to declare that We've Always Known Chicken Wings Were A Meal! What do you think of this shirt? Would you purchase this shirt? RT this if you want us to put this on shirt on sale!Minors
-
Back to Back Birthdays for the 2019 Binghamton Rumble Ponies! After @TylorMegill101 celebrated his Birthday yesterday, 2019 Outfielder, Barrett Barnes celebrates his today! Happy Birthday to Barrett from the Rumble Ponies & @Wegmans 🎂!Minors
-
Moustakas and Senzel tested only negative. Both had reported symptoms but never had Covid. So they are back in there.The #Reds' appeal was granted, both Nick Senzel and Mike Moustakas are in tonight's lineup, sources tell me & @Ken_Rosenthal https://t.co/drUWlLCHp0Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets