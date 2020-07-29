Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
Jd-davis-viral-grunt-video

J.D. Davis’ first-base dive turns into viral grunt highlight

by: Dani Mohr New York Post 4m

Without fans there to hear it, Mets outfielder J.D. Davis provided a memorable soundbite on Tuesday. With Mets DH Yoenis Cespedes up at bat in the seventh inning, Red Sox pitcher Colton Brewer caught

Tweets