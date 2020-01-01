New York Mets
Former Mets star shortstop Reyes officially retires
by: ESPN — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1m
Shortstop Jose Reyes, who won the National League batting title in 2011 and led the league in stolen bases three times, officially retired on Wednesday. He last played in the major leagues in 2018.
