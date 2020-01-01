Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog
I?img=%252fphoto%252f2018%252f0801%252fr408731_1296x729_16%252d9

Former Mets star shortstop Reyes officially retires

by: ESPN ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1m

Shortstop Jose Reyes, who won the National League batting title in 2011 and led the league in stolen bases three times, officially retired on Wednesday. He last played in the major leagues in 2018.

Tweets