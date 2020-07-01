Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

amNewYork
Markakis-scaled

Braves outfielder Nick Markakis changes mind, opts back in for 2020 MLB season

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 2m

Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis' 2020 season opt-out didn't last nearly as long as anyone expected. The 15-year veteran and one-time All-Star

Tweets