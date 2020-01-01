Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Reyes calls it a career, thanks Mets fans

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 25s

José Reyes, whose high-octane brand of baseball defined the Mets for much of the early 2000s, has officially retired. Reyes last appeared in the Majors in 2018 for the Mets, though his most significant impact on the franchise came in the years...

