Baseball cured of The Virus! Jose Reyes retires.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Marlins star Jose Reyes (he couldn’t wait to get there) has retired. I never was a fan. I did enjoy the heck out of the mysterious tweeter who would suggest that Mr. Reyes was a virus of sorts. Many Mets fans think Jose walked/singled on every AB...

