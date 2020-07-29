New York Mets
Baseball cured of The Virus! Jose Reyes retires.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
Marlins star Jose Reyes (he couldn’t wait to get there) has retired. I never was a fan. I did enjoy the heck out of the mysterious tweeter who would suggest that Mr. Reyes was a virus of sorts. Many Mets fans think Jose walked/singled on every AB...
