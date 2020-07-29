Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Former Mets shortstop Jose Reyes officially announces his retirement | Newsday

by: Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin Updated July 29, 2020 6:09 PM Newsday 9s

Jose Reyes, who the Mets at one time expected to twin with David Wright to form the cornerstone of a perennial contender, announced that he is officially retiring from baseball in a social media post

Tweets