Former Mets shortstop Jose Reyes officially announces his retirement | Newsday
by: Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin Updated July 29, 2020 6:09 PM — Newsday 9s
Jose Reyes, who the Mets at one time expected to twin with David Wright to form the cornerstone of a perennial contender, announced that he is officially retiring from baseball in a social media post
