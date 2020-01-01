Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Mets Videos
Hqdefault

Andrés Giménez Speaks Before First Major League Start

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3m

Andrés Giménez addresses the media prior to his first major league start. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subscribe on Y...

Tweets