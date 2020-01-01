New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
McNamara, manager of '86 Red Sox, dies at 88
by: Associated Press — ESPN 1m
John McNamara, who managed the Boston Red Sox to within one strike of a World Series victory in 1986 before an unprecedented collapse on the field extended the team's championship drought into the new millennium, has died. He was 88.
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
I’m sure this will be completely calm and rationalTonight after the game, tune into #TheRoseReaction PJ party on the @SportsGrid Instagram. Follow now so you don’t miss the Live noti: @ sportsgridtv https://t.co/mXJMeMrpwLMisc
-
RT @NYPost_Brazille: Two wild pitches from deGrom give Red Sox a 2-1 lead. All three hits he's allowed have been doubles for extra bases. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Can the #Mets possibly score more than a single run for Jake?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom has thrown two wild pitches in a game twice in his career. Both have come against the Red Sox at Citi Field. Tonight and 8/29/15.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @DeeshaThosar: Mets release a statement on Jose Reyes' retirement:Super Fan
- More Mets Tweets