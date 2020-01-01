New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Straw virtually visits assisted-living facility
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 49s
The room was filled to capacity on Wednesday, with patients spaced six feet apart in all directions to watch the afternoon’s main event. When the screen flickered to life at Braemar at Medford, an assisted-living facility on Long Island, the...
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
I’m sure this will be completely calm and rationalTonight after the game, tune into #TheRoseReaction PJ party on the @SportsGrid Instagram. Follow now so you don’t miss the Live noti: @ sportsgridtv https://t.co/mXJMeMrpwLMisc
-
RT @NYPost_Brazille: Two wild pitches from deGrom give Red Sox a 2-1 lead. All three hits he's allowed have been doubles for extra bases. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Can the #Mets possibly score more than a single run for Jake?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom has thrown two wild pitches in a game twice in his career. Both have come against the Red Sox at Citi Field. Tonight and 8/29/15.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @DeeshaThosar: Mets release a statement on Jose Reyes' retirement:Super Fan
- More Mets Tweets