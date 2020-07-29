Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets Place Outfielder Jake Marisnick on Injured List, Recall Ryan Cordell

by: Matthew Rothman Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 3m

The New York Mets placed Jake Marisnick on the injured list with a left hamstring strain and recalled outfielder Ryan Cordell from Brooklyn.

