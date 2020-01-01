Jose Reyes Retires

by:
Mark Berman
—
Blogging Mets
3m
Jose Reyes, perhaps the most exciting player in Mets history, has retired. Reyes last played in 2018, but was apparently holding out hope some team would take a chance on him.
