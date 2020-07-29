Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Former New York Mets SS Jose Reyes retires

by: Leen Amin Elite Sports NY 3m

Jose Reyes, who hasn’t played since 2018, will hang up his cleats after 16 years in MLB, a tenure that included 12 seasons with the New York Mets.

