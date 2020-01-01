Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Gut Reaction: Red Sox 6, Mets 5 (7/29/20)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 6m

The Red Sox scored four runs against the Mets’ bullpen late and survived a 30-pitch ninth inning, as they beat the Mets, 6-5, Wednesday night at Citi Field.

