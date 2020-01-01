New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
deGrom's scoreless streak ends in Mets' loss
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2m
For about five minutes on Wednesday, the path to victory for Jacob deGrom was clear. deGrom was already in the dugout, his work done for the day, when the Mets finally gave him enough support to put him in line for a victory. Then the old storylines
Tweets
-
Jacob deGrom now has 66 wins and 58 no-decisions (career) He’s allowed 3 hits or fewer in 5 innings or more 18 times ... and won only 12 of them (6 no decisions) Jacob has allowed a total of 4 hits in the 2 starts this season, and is still 0-0 on the year. #Mets #LGMTV / Radio Personality
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Main point: The Mets left Jacob deGrom hanging ... again. Missed opportunities in the ninth and throughout the game. Justin Wilson and Seth Lugo gave up runs tonight. Thoughts from all involved: https://t.co/L5OxTZPdoOBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob deGrom's quality start wasn't enough for the Mets in Wednesday's loss to Boston https://t.co/0FBNTX9ck6TV / Radio Network
-
#ICYMI @Hardestyespn offers his take on the #JoeKelly situation, the @Mets tough loss and more. Listen: https://t.co/ydHtFRxNuPTV / Radio Network
-
The coronavirus is changing #MLB on a daily basis. From rules to rosters to the schedule, nothing is untouchable in order to keep the season alive. https://t.co/Xg7j9FWDxyBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets