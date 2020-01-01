Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Gj2kpj0pvbutf952wgs7

deGrom's scoreless streak ends in Mets' loss

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2m

For about five minutes on Wednesday, the path to victory for Jacob deGrom was clear. deGrom was already in the dugout, his work done for the day, when the Mets finally gave him enough support to put him in line for a victory. Then the old storylines

Tweets