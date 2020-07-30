New York Mets
Mets send Matz for Red Sox finale
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2m
The Official Site of Major League Baseball
Tweets
-
Jacob deGrom now has 66 wins and 58 no-decisions (career) He’s allowed 3 hits or fewer in 5 innings or more 18 times ... and won only 12 of them (6 no decisions) Jacob has allowed a total of 4 hits in the 2 starts this season, and is still 0-0 on the year. #Mets #LGMTV / Radio Personality
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Main point: The Mets left Jacob deGrom hanging ... again. Missed opportunities in the ninth and throughout the game. Justin Wilson and Seth Lugo gave up runs tonight. Thoughts from all involved: https://t.co/L5OxTZPdoOBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob deGrom's quality start wasn't enough for the Mets in Wednesday's loss to Boston https://t.co/0FBNTX9ck6TV / Radio Network
-
#ICYMI @Hardestyespn offers his take on the #JoeKelly situation, the @Mets tough loss and more. Listen: https://t.co/ydHtFRxNuPTV / Radio Network
-
The coronavirus is changing #MLB on a daily basis. From rules to rosters to the schedule, nothing is untouchable in order to keep the season alive. https://t.co/Xg7j9FWDxyBeat Writer / Columnist
