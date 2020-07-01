Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Fox Sports
Gettyimages-1262491240_1280x720_1769996867825.vresize.1200.630.high.25

Red Sox jump on Jacob deGrom, knock off the Mets, 6-5

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 1m

After an abysmal start to the season, the Red Sox finally broke through for a one-run win over the Mets. Boston's bats tagged New York ace Jacob deGrom for two fourth-inning runs and held on late.

Tweets