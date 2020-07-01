New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Loss Was Not Luis Rojas Best Managed Game
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 21s
Oft times, managers catch too much blame for team losses. For example, last year, people were livid with Mickey Callaway for bringing in Seth Lugo, the best reliever in the game. That actually happ…
Tweets
-
Jacob deGrom now has 66 wins and 58 no-decisions (career) He’s allowed 3 hits or fewer in 5 innings or more 18 times ... and won only 12 of them (6 no decisions) Jacob has allowed a total of 4 hits in the 2 starts this season, and is still 0-0 on the year. #Mets #LGMTV / Radio Personality
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Main point: The Mets left Jacob deGrom hanging ... again. Missed opportunities in the ninth and throughout the game. Justin Wilson and Seth Lugo gave up runs tonight. Thoughts from all involved: https://t.co/L5OxTZPdoOBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob deGrom's quality start wasn't enough for the Mets in Wednesday's loss to Boston https://t.co/0FBNTX9ck6TV / Radio Network
-
#ICYMI @Hardestyespn offers his take on the #JoeKelly situation, the @Mets tough loss and more. Listen: https://t.co/ydHtFRxNuPTV / Radio Network
-
The coronavirus is changing #MLB on a daily basis. From rules to rosters to the schedule, nothing is untouchable in order to keep the season alive. https://t.co/Xg7j9FWDxyBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets