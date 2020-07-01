Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Mets Loss Was Not Luis Rojas Best Managed Game

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 21s

Oft times, managers catch too much blame for team losses. For example, last year, people were livid with Mickey Callaway for bringing in Seth Lugo, the best reliever in the game. That actually happ…

Tweets