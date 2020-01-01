New York Mets
MLB roundup: Dodgers cap sweep of Astros in 13th inning - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 2m
Edwin Rios slugged a two-run homer leading off the top of the 13th inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the host Houston Astros 4-2 Wednesday night to sweep a two-game interleague series. Rios, who struck out as a pinch hitter leading off...
fell asleep in the fifth, just finished watching. a couple of things.. • Jacob deGrom is a treasure. score more runs for him atMets • Cespedes is gonna be just fine. timing is getting there.. • ANDRES FREAKING GIMENEZ • can't win em all, but they should have won this oneBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @hgomez27: Robinson Cano (2,575) passed Manny Ramirez (2,574) for fifth place in hits among Dominican born players Most hits for Dominican born players in MLB history Albert Pujols 3,205 Adrian Beltré 3,166 Vladimir Guerrero 2,590 Julio Franco 2,586 Robinson Canó 2,575 Manny Ramírez 2,574 https://t.co/jrTnjNQDZaBeat Writer / Columnist
East Notes: Mets, Rays, Red Sox https://t.co/gxWRQkbw8EBlogger / Podcaster
Oh admit it ... you guys are all SO HAPPY to watch the Mets leave like 120 runners on behind deGrom in a loss.Blogger / Podcaster
Jacob deGrom now has 66 wins and 58 no-decisions (career) He’s allowed 3 hits or fewer in 5 innings or more 18 times ... and won only 12 of them (6 no decisions) Jacob has allowed a total of 4 hits in the 2 starts this season, and is still 0-0 on the year. #Mets #LGMTV / Radio Personality
