Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS Sports

Red Sox vs. Mets odds, line: 2020 MLB picks, predictions for July 30 from proven model - CBSSports.com

by: CBS Sports Staff Jul 30, 2020 at 9:35 am ET3 min read CBS Sports 14s

SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Red Sox vs. Mets game 10,000 times.

Tweets