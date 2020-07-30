Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
54396057_thumbnail

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #75: Tom Glavine

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

The 5th left-hander to reach 300 wins is the 75th inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. Tom Glavine could have been a hockey star.  The Massachusetts native was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in 1984 but instead choose to sign with the...

Tweets