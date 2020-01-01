New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets | Luis Rojas talks Mets' 6-5 loss | Newsday
by: N/A — Newsday 2m
Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses the Mets' 6-5 loss to the Red Sox
Tweets
-
RT @cassidy_dan: Another ridiculous stat. #deGrom https://t.co/htb4RJpiWHBlogger / Podcaster
-
Less than 10 BOBBLEHEAD BUNDLES REMAIN! Do not miss your chance to take home the limited edition 2020 @RumblePoniesBB Bobblehead Collection! Click here to purchase yours: https://t.co/x7xgzHQ9f4Minors
-
RT @DeeshaThosar: Mets showed this Jose Reyes highlight reel in between innings. Since you guys couldn’t be here for it, you’re welcome! https://t.co/RQJZ1Dn8YnTV / Radio Personality
-
Andres Gimenez went 2-4 and logged his first hit in the big leagues during his first start in the big leagues last night. https://t.co/WeFobOUFUcBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: MLB starting pitcher average velocity leaders, per pitch type: Four-seam fastball 1. Dustin May (98.9 mph) 2. Jacob deGrom (98.6 mph) Slider 1. Jacob deGrom (93.5 mph) 2. Brandon Woodruff (88.8 mph) Changeup 1. Charlie Morton (91.8 mph) 2. Jacob deGrom (91.6 mph)Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MBrownstein89: “With all due respect to Tom Hanks, there IS crying in baseball.” - Mike Piazza, #OTD in 2016 during a ceremony to retire his No. 31 jersey. @tomhanks @mikepiazza31 @HowieRose @SNYtv @MetsBooth @Mets @MetsmerizedJoeD @Metsmerized #Mets #LGM https://t.co/nQsuXm0vreBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets